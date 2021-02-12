Pine Ridge Middle School switches to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases among students

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One middle school in Lexington School District Two will go virtual for two weeks after more than 5% of its student population tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
Virtual learning for all students at Pine Ridge Middle School will begin Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the President’s Day holiday on Monday.
The district said students are “tentatively scheduled” to go back to in-person learning Monday, March 1.
“The decision to move to temporary virtual instruction is a result of the school meeting the 5 percent district metric for positive COVID-19 cases among students,” officials said.
During that time, there will not be any other student activities on school grounds.
The district said students can pick up free meals on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during virtual learning. Families are encouraged to reserve free meals in advance to ensure they will get them. Click or tap here to find out how to do that. If families still have questions about free meals, call 803-739-8381.
Students enrolled in the district’s full-time Virtual Academy
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.