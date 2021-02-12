Pair arrested for kidnapping, burglary as part of home invasion in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter have arrested and charged Quasim Capers and Ja’Niya Cooper in connection with a home invasion that happened on February 9.
Officials said Capers, 22, entered the woman’s home with Cooper. Once inside, Capers pointed a gun at the woman and told her he’d shoot her if she left the room.
Deputies said Capers and Cooper searched the home and broke a television before taking a cellphone from the home.
While they were searching the home, a handgun fell out of Cooper’s tote bag, according to the sheriff’s department.
Officials also said three children were inside the house during the incident. No injuries were reported.
Capers, who was charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, is currently housed at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
His bond was denied.
Cooper, 18, turned herself in on Friday morning and was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. She has been charged with burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
A hearing will be held for Cooper at a later date.
