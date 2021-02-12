Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Heather the mini kitty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heather is a petite princess looking for her forever family!
This kitty is 7 months old but is the size of a 3 month old kitten.
She was found in a store parking lot last week and weighed only three pounds. Pawmetto Lifeline, the organization that rescued her, doesn’t know why she is so small, but says she sure is adorable!
Her rescuers say she has the most precious squeak when she talks.
“We have been fawning over her here at Pawmetto Lifeline all week and desperately need someone to adopt her before one of us takes her home,” Maria Wooten said. “Heather really is the sweetest doll baby. She loves to play and be held and snuggled and just purr away.”
Heather is also great around other kitties.
She is FIV positive, which may sound scary to some people. However, Pawmetto Lifeline said FIV cats usually live a long, happy, healthy life when they get proper care.
“FIV is not what we thought it was years ago,” Wooten said. “They can live around other altered cats with a less than 1% chance of giving it to another cat.”
FIV cats do have a weaker immune system, though, so whoever adopts her will want to take her to the vet right away anytime they think she may be sick. FIV cats also must be indoor-only cats.
Give this loving, miniature kitty a chance to be your fur-ever Valentine!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Heather!
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.