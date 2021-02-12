FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers this morning, heavy rain likely Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The dreary weather is here! Showers this morning and heavy rain Saturday.
- Rain showers this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon.
- Patchy fog for portions of the Midlands today too.
- Saturday is an Alert Day for heavy rain. Chance of rain is 100%.
- Sunday has more showers, 70% chance of rain with highs in the upper 40s.
- 50% chance of some more showers for Monday.
- We warm up Tuesday with a 30% chance of morning showers then some sun by the afternoon.
The word to describe the weather this weekend is: Ew. We have cold showers this morning with on and off sprinkles in the afternoon. This afternoon we are expecting a break in the showers, cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s. A back door cold front is pushing south through the region lowering temperatures and creating our rain chances.
Cold air will be in place Saturday. Aloft there is some warm air overriding this cold air. This creates some heavier rain showers which gives us an alert day. Chance of rain is around 100%. Around a half inch to an inch and a half is possible. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach 43.
A wave in the jet stream swings over on Sunday. This brings a 70% chance of showers. Morning lows are near 41 and highs reach the upper 40s. Around a half inch of additional rain is possible.
Monday morning we have lows in the low 40s and highs reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. Chance of showers is around 50%.
Expect a 30% chance of showers in the morning Tuesday, then some much needed sun by the afternoon! Let’s cross our fingers! Highs are in the low 60s.
- Friday: Cloudy. Showers Around (80%). Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
- Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy. Heavy Rain Likely (100%). Highs in the low to mid 40s.
- Valentine’s Day (Sunday): Cloudy. Showers Likely (70%). Highs in the upper 40s.
- Monday: Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.
- Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 50s.
- Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 50s.
