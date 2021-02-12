FIRST ALERT: Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days for periods of heavy rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a good deal of rain in the Midlands over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies and areas of fog. Scattered showers and areas of drizzle are possible, too. Rain chances are around 80%. It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain, which could produce some minor flooding in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 100%. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
· Sunday is also an Alert Day. Wet weather will likely continue through your Valentine’s Day (80% chance). Highs will be in the mid 40s.
· We could see between one and three inches of rain by early next week.
· Even more showers are possible Monday through next Friday. We’ll make adjustments to the forecast through next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect cloudy skies and foggy conditions. We’ll see scattered showers and areas of drizzle. Rain chances are around 80%. It will be cold with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day.
On Saturday, an area of low pressure offshore will bring widespread rain to the Midlands. In fact, some of the rain could be heavy at times Saturday morning and afternoon. Rain chances are around 100%. Otherwise, expect cloudy and chilly conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday (Valentine’s Day) is also an Alert Day. We’ll likely see steady rain in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 80%. If you’re going to be out and about celebrating Valentine’s Day, be careful on the roads, and have your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
We’ll see a few showers Monday (50% chance). Highs will be in the lower 50s. On Tuesday, highs will be in the lower 50s with a 40% chance of rain.
Please keep in mind that we could see between one and three inches of rain in several communities by the end of the weekend into early next week. Some flooding will be possible, too. Turn around, don’t drown.
More wet weather is possible Wednesday through next Friday.
Tonight: Cloudy & Foggy. Scattered Showers and Areas of Drizzle. (80%). Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain Likely (100%). Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Alert Day Sunday (Valentine’s Day): Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (80%). Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Chilly. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (60%). Highs in the low 60s.
