Deputies seek man wanted on 4 counts of attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are searching for a man wanted for four counts of attempted murder.
Officials said 33-year-old Gabriel Legette is wanted on four attempted murder charges and four weapon law violations.
Legette, according to deputies, fired shots at an apartment building located on the 1700 block of South Beltline Boulevard following an argument on January 16.
No one was injured in the incident.
Legette should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
