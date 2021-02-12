Deputies arrest Sumter man for carjacking

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County deputies have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of stealing a woman’s vehicle.
The incident happened on the 4200 block of Broad Street on January 29.
Officials said Michael Hernandez Jr. grabbed the woman by the arm, pulled her out of the vehicle, and threw her to the ground before driving away.
Hernandez also took the woman’s cellphone and the woman’s purse was also in the car.
Hernandez was arrested on February 6. His bond was set at $25,000.
