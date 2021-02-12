CPD: Man breaks into woman’s apartment, found hiding in her closet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested for breaking into a college student’s apartment in downtown Columbia.
It happened at The Hub on Main Street, which is off campus student living for University of South Carolina students.
According to the Columbia Police Department, Travers McFarland went into a woman’s apartment without her permission. He was found hiding in her bedroom closet.
McFarland was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny.
He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.