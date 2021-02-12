Community mourns loss of Pelion teen killed in crash involving drunk driver

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Family and friends are now mourning Dillan Roldan — a life lost far too soon.
“For a 15-year-old boy, he was one of the most thoughtful, caring, well-mannered young men that I know,” said Holli Madison, a friend of the family. “He was just an all-around good kid that this didn’t deserve to happen.”
Madison grew up with Dillan’s mom and says the 15-year-old was like a nephew to her.
“Dillan was going somewhere. He was going to make something of himself,” she said.
Besides Dillan, six other people were hurt in the wreck.
According to friends of the family, among those six were Dillan’s mom, Cindy, and his brother, Derek.
“I woke up this morning to find out that Dillan had passed away and I just... I can’t even begin to imagine what Cindy and Derek are going through right now,” said Madison.
As for the driver being held responsible, Arcenio Perez-Maldonado, he’s now facing felony DUI charges.
“It’s really hard to really put into exact words how to feel about this besides anger,” explained Madison.
After this loss, Madison has a simple request.
“If you have even one beer, one glass of wine, whatever it may be that contains any type of alcohol, do not get behind the wheel of your car or anyone else’s car,” she said.
To donate to the victim’s family, click or tap here.
A spokesperson for the teen’s family sent WIS the following statement:
“The family of Dillan and Derek Roldan are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from the community. They would like to thank the amazing staff of Prisma Health Richland Hospital and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office for the exceptional care given to the boys. They are grateful that bond was denied today. The family requests privacy at this time as they grieve the tremendous loss of Dillan and focus on Derek’s healing.”
