Bond denied for Sumter man charged with kidnapping, burglary as part of home invasion
Quasim Capers (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 11, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 10:35 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter have arrested and charged Quasim Capers in connection with a home invasion that happened on February 9.

Officials said Capers, 22, entered the woman’s home with another suspect. Once inside, Capers pointed a gun at the woman and told her he’d shoot her if she left the room.

Deputies said Capers and the second suspect searched the home and broke a television before taking a cellphone from the home.

During the home invasion, officials said three children were inside the house.

No injuries were reported.

Capers, who was charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, is currently housed at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

His bond was denied.

