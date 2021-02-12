Bond denied for Sumter man charged with kidnapping, burglary as part of home invasion

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter have arrested and charged Quasim Capers in connection with a home invasion that happened on February 9.
Officials said Capers, 22, entered the woman’s home with another suspect. Once inside, Capers pointed a gun at the woman and told her he’d shoot her if she left the room.
Deputies said Capers and the second suspect searched the home and broke a television before taking a cellphone from the home.
During the home invasion, officials said three children were inside the house.
No injuries were reported.
Capers, who was charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, is currently housed at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
His bond was denied.
