15-year-old killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager injured in a crash in Lexington has died after several days in the hospital, the coroner confirmed Thursday.
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, in the 3800 block of Hwy 6 in Lexington, near the intersection with Edmund Highway.
Officials said three cars collided.
A passenger in one of the cars, 15-year-old Dillan Roldan, of Pelion, was rushed to the hospital after the crash.
Roldan spent days in the hospital fighting for his life, but died Wednesday, Feb. 10, officials said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.
This story will be updated.
