Prisma Health moving vaccine sites for some with appointments in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is consolidating its vaccine sites across the state “to serve patients more efficiently,” officials said Thursday.
In the Columbia area, appointments already scheduled at Baptist Parkridge and Richland hospitals will soon move locations.
Beginning Feb. 22, all appointments scheduled at Baptist Parkridge will move to Baptist Hospital in Columbia.
Also starting that day, all appointments scheduled at Richland will move to the Gamecock Park vaccination site.
As of March 1, Prisma said its primary vaccination sites will be:
- Gamecock Park and Baptist Hospital in Columbia,
- Toumey Hospital in Sumer,
- Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca,
- The Ridge in Laurens County,
- The mass-vaccination site at Kmart in Greenville.
Prisma officials said these changes are due to increasing demand for the vaccine and limited supply. Merging some of their vaccine sites will allow their team to improve logistics, they say.
