Officials still looking for person who beat 82-year-old Air Force veteran to death on New Year’s Day in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are still looking for the person who beat an 82-year-old Air Force veteran to death on New Year’s Day in Rock Hill.
Officials say 82-year-old William “Bill” Mason was assaulted in his home on Jan 1, 2021. The Rock Hill Police Department responded the morning of Jan. 1, after neighbors, who often visit Bill, arrived to check in on him. Finding his door ajar with indications of a burglary, they called the Rock Hill Police.
Officers arrived at the home to find Bill inside with obvious signs he had been assaulted. Bill was semi-conscious but alive. EMS responded taking Bill to the hospital for treatment. Bill was admitted to receive medical care for his injuries which were causing his health to deteriorate. Detectives spent time meeting with Bill gathering details about the crime.
Sadly, Bill succumbed to his injuries suffered from the assault and died on Jan. 15.
On Jan. 25, officials provided a composite sketch of a “Person of Interest” in the homicide. The Rock Hill Police Department has reason to believe this person was in the area around the time of the incident.
Authorities are asking if anyone recognizes this individual to call 803-329-7293.
Officials say Bill Mason was a United States Air Force veteran who retired from Celanese after 31 years. Bill lived alone in his home on Ferndale Drive since the loss of his wife who he was married to for 43 years. Bill was known for his love of bowling and animals. Neighbors say Bill was a kind and gentle person.
Rock Hill Police Detectives and Forensic Officers have spent time combing the scene, meeting with neighbors, and speaking to friends and family.
“The atrocity that occurred to Bill, in his home, should have never happened. The pursuit of justice for the family and friends who loved Bill will be relentless. There is someone who has the information to solve this crime. There is someone out there who may have heard talk of this crime or directly witnessed it. The Rock Hill Police Department is asking if you are that someone with any details of this senseless and tragic crime to come forward and call 803-329-7293,” a message from the Rock Hill Police Department said.
The assault remains under investigation by Rock Hill Police, and autopsy and toxicology is pending.
