Man kidnapped woman, shot her several times in wooded area of Lexington Co.

DIXIANA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say a woman who was kidnapped and shot by a man she used to date is expected to survive.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators determined the man abducted a woman he used to be in a relationship with from a medical office in Lexington. He then forced her to drive into a wooded area at the end of Adams Terrace Court in Dixiana, officials said.
He shot the woman several times before shooting himself, but she was able to make her way to a home nearby to ask for help, officials said. The woman is expected to survive.
Officials took the man to a hospital but he later died.
Investigators are still looking into the relationship between the woman and the man, but they have confirmed the two had been a couple in the past and have a child together.
