Man injured during shooting at Dollar Tree on Garners Ferry Road, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police are searching for a shooting suspect after one person was injured at a Dollar Tree store on Garners Ferry Road.
Police say the shooting happened at 7546 Garners Ferry Road.
According to investigators, the man was shot in the lower body. At this point, the man’s condition is unknown.
Authorities are also continuing to gather information about the suspect.
This is the second shooting that police are investigating that happened Wednesday on Garners Ferry Road.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.