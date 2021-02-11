Local gym makes effort to stay open safely during pandemic

The gym opened last November in Downtown Columbia.

VIDEO: Local gym makes effort to stay open safely during pandemic
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 11, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 12:29 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alpha One Fitness Co-Owner Neal Boozer appeared on WIS News10 Sunrise to discuss gym safety during the pandemic.

Alpha One Fitness just opened in November 2020 on Main Street in downtown Columbia. While business is going well, they had to take many things into consideration to open during a pandemic, implementing various safety measures they otherwise may not have had to.

If you’d like to learn more about Alpha One you can call them at 803-931-3928 or visit them online at AlphaOneFit.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.