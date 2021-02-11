Local artists share the love this Valentine’s Day at Immersion at Main Course

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day plans, consider immersing yourself in an evening of love while supporting local artists.
Immersion at the Main Course, in downtown Columbia, is hosting a Galentine’s Party on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The interactive art space is opening its doors for the public to explore several rooms designed by South Carolina artists.
The unique experience also includes a champagne bar, Valentine’s Day piñata and several photo-worthy spots. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at the door.
And if you can’t make it to Galentine’s Day, there are plenty of other events happening over the weekend.
On Friday, Feb. 12, Main Course will host Dinner and Blues with Elliot and the Untouchables.
On Saturday, Feb. 13, the business will host a Galentine’s Drag Show with appearances “RuGirls” from the popular show, Ru-Paul’s Drag Race.
And finally, on Valentine’s Day, Main Course will offer a 5-course chef-prepared meal and live music by Mike Stone.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.