Lexington man accused of recording naked woman without her knowledge

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces charges after deputies said he recorded a woman while she was naked and without her permission.
Harley Wiles, 31, is charged with aggravated voyeurism.
Deputies said a tip from the public led them to a video of the victim “in a place where she would have a reasonable expectation of privacy,” Sheriff Jay Koon said.
After interviewing the suspect, deputies determined he used his smartphone to record the video.
Wiles was arrested Feb. 5 and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.
He’s since been released on bond.
The sheriff asks anyone who believes Wiles might have more victims to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
