FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers tonight and Friday, then heavy rain likely on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more rain in the Midlands over the next several days, even on Valentine’s Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm or two could develop. Rain chances are around 80-90%. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
· We’ll see showers around Friday, especially early in the day and later in the evening (50% chance of rain Friday). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain, which could produce some minor flooding in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 90%. Highs in the 40s.
· Wet weather will likely continue into Valentine’s Day on Sunday (70% chance). Highs will be in the upper 40s.
· Even more showers are possible Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
A front has stalled near our area, which will play a big role in our forecast over the next several days.
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm or two could develop, so keep that in mind. The rain chance is around 80-90%. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
For Friday, we’ll likely be tracking more scattered rain here and there, mainly early in the day and a bit later in the evening. Rain chances are around 50% for now. We don’t expect a steady rain all day though. Highs will be much cooler, falling into the mid to upper 40s.
Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day.
On Saturday, an area of low pressure will bring widespread rain to the Midlands. In fact, some of the rain could be heavy at times Saturday morning and afternoon. Rain chances are around 90%. Otherwise, expect cloudy and chilly conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
By Sunday, on Valentine’s Day, rain chances are around 70%. The rain will likely be scattered. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 on Sunday.
We’ll see a few showers Monday (40% chance). Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. On Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a 40% chance of rain.
Please keep in mind that we could see up to an inch of rain or more in several communities by the end of the weekend into early next week. Some flooding will be possible, too. Turn around, don’t drown.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Isolated Storms (80-90%). Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain Likely (90%). Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Valentine’s Day (Sunday): Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (20-30%). Highs in the mid 50s.
