First Alert Forecast: Another warm day today, then rain/thunder moves in this evening
By Adam Clark | February 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 4:44 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have another warm day today with more clouds. Later this evening expect some showers and thunder.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Temps get into the upper 60s to low 70s today with plenty of clouds.

· The chance of rain and thunder goes up to 60% after 5pm this afternoon/evening.

· Tonight there’s an 80% chance of rain showers.

· Friday the temperatures drop and the showers stick around with a 60% chance.

· Wet weather will likely continue into Saturday and Valentine’s Day. Highs will be in the 40s this weekend.

· Even more showers are possible Monday and Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Temperatures are staying warm with highs reaching the upper 60s this afternoon. We have plenty of clouds throughout the day. A low pressure system arrives from the south and increases our chance of rain and even some thunder to 60%. A back door cold front pushes through from the northeast and will cool our temperatures down for Friday.

Friday morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 40s by the afternoon. There’s a 60% chance of rain showers throughout the day with a breezy wind around 10-15mph.

Warm air rides over the cold air that came in on Friday with the back door cold front. This produces a good chance of rain Saturday. Up to an 80% chance. Around a half inch to an inch is possible. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the mid 40s.

Valentine’s day is also chilly, rainy, and cold. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 40s. Chances of rain are right around 60%.

Monday morning we have mid 40s and highs reach the upper 40s. There’s a 40% chance of showers throughout the day as a low pressure system approaches from the southwest.

The low strengthens and increases our chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Near 50-60%. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 60s by the afternoon. Clouds could break by the afternoon. Let’s cross our fingers!

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Evening Scattered Rain (60%). Isolated Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy. Rain Showers & Cold (80%). Highs in the mid 40s.

Valentine’s Day (Sunday): Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (60%). Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Showers (60%). Highs in the low 60s.

