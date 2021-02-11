Deputies: Woman shot several times by man before shooting himself

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has taken his own life after shooting a woman, according to authorities.
Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened Wednesday morning. Investigators determined the man abducted the woman from a medical office in Lexington before he forced her to drive into a wooded area at the end of Adams Terrace Court in Dixiana.
The woman was shot several times before she was able to make her way to a home nearby to ask for help, officials said. The woman is expected to be OK.
The man was taken from the scene to be treated for his injuries, but he died at the hospital.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
Investigators are still looking into the relationship between the woman and the man, but they have confirmed the two have been a couple in the past and have a child together.
