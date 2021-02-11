Columbia Police arrest man accused of 3 different armed robberies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with three different armed robberies that took place last year.
Officials have charged Elijah Webb with attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
The first incident happened on January 22 on the 5200 block of Farrow Road. Investigators said Webb stole gaming equipment while holding men at gunpoint. As the victims tried to drive away, officials said Webb shot at the vehicle.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
The second incident happened at Latimer Manor Apartments on November 4. That’s located 100 block of Lorick Circle. Webb is accused of stealing clothes, a wallet, and a cell phone from a woman at gunpoint.
The last incident also took place at Latimer Manor Apartments on November 27. Investigators said Webb stole a pair of basketball shoes, a wallet, a phone, and car keys from a man at gunpoint.
Investigators noted that Webb pretended to be interested in buying items for sale on Facebook.
Webb was arrested around 6:30 Thursday morning at 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue by CPD and members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
