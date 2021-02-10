2-year-old girl abducted in Lexington Co. found safe, suspect on the loose

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A 2-year-old and a dog abducted in Cayce on Tuesday night have been located and are safe, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning.
According to Cayce Public Information Officer Ashley Hunter, the child was abducted at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities said a man got into a car left running outside the The Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway and drove away.
Authorities said 2-year-old Carlee Folk was in the car with a dog.
An AMBER Alert was activated just after 11 p.m. as officials rushed to find the little girl. About an hour later, she was found safe.
However, the suspect is still on the loose and the car has not been located, officials said.
The car, according to officials, is a tan 2003 Lexus sedan with no license tag and a taillight out. It also has a white sticker with three small bears on the back window. The car, which also has a dent on the passenger side, was last seen in the Pine Ridge area. Officials believe the suspect could be headed toward the Gaston area.
If you have any information, please call 911 or call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.
You may also contact Crime Stoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
