‘These are not random shootings’: Lott tries to reassure public about recent violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott took to the media Wednesday in an attempt to reassure the public that there are not “people out here just randomly shooting people.”
While several recent shootings have similarities, the sheriff said random people are not being targeted. Instead, he said shooting victims have been involved in criminal activity before their deaths.
The most recent homicide in Richland County happened Feb. 8. Christopher Brown, 35, was found shot to death in his car, but he was not in his car when he was shot, Lott said.
Investigators said Brown was trying to rob someone when that person opened fire. When Brown was shot, he jumped into his car and was later found dead.
Lott said Brown had a long criminal history and was out on bond at the time of his death. But he also went on to say he did not want to diminish the pain of Brown’s family.
“We still have his family out here that have lost a loved one,” Lott said. “I don’t want anyone to think I’m minimizing anyone’s life just because they’re involved in criminal activity... Even though Christopher Brown was a criminal... he still has loved ones who are feeling the pain of him being killed.”
Just days before Brown’s death, 19-year-old Raeneshia Nixon, who had just given birth to her first child, was also shot and killed.
Deputies had previously said Nixon had her newborn with her in the car, as well as her 8-year-old brother. Wednesday, Lott said there was also a 16-year-old male with her and “criminal activity was occurring.”
The sheriff said it was because of this criminal activity that shots were fired into the vehicle, hitting Nixon.
He said they have a person of interest in the case but have not yet made an arrest.
They have arrested the 16-year-old who was with her on obstruction of justice charges “for lying to us,” Lott said.
Another disturbing fact of the case, Lott said, was that the gun used to kill her was also used in a homicide back in January in Hopkins.
In that shooting, 16-year-old Ryan Knight was killed. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has made two arrests in the case, but they have not recovered the gun.
“That one gun now has killed two people,” Lott said. “We don’t have that gun, that gun is still on the street.”
The sheriff also briefly spoke about a shooting at a nail salon on Jan. 29 that left a woman injured. He said the victim was in an argument with another woman when a man got involved. The man and the victim both had guns, Lott said. They are still looking for the man.
The main message of Lott’s news conference was that “these are not random shootings.”
“I don’t want the community to think that we’ve got people just riding down the road and someone’s shooting into the car and hitting them,” Lott said. “That’s not the case in any of these shootings... People involved have made some bad choices.”
The sheriff said he did not believe any of the shootings are gang-related, but that they did “involve criminal activity.”
