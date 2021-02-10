Suspect arrested in connection with apartment shooting on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man following a shooting that happened at Spring Lake Apartments on Wednesday.
That’s located at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
Officials said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Authorities said a man was shot in the foot during the incident. The victim is expected to recover from the injury.
Investigators believe the suspect was arguing with an acquaintance moments before the shooting took place. The shooting is also believed to be an isolated incident.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
