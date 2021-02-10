Sumter Co. man arrested after attacking woman holding child

Jarquis Dinkins (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 9:00 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 21-year-old Rembert man was arrested on Sunday in connection with a domestic dispute with a woman.

Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Jarquis Dinkins slapped a woman in the face during an argument on June 13, 2020. The woman, according to authorities, was holding a 1-year-old child during the argument on New Hope Road.

Deputies said Dinkins also threatened to shoot the woman and the child.

Dinkins has been charged with second-degree domestic violence.

