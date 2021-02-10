State lawmakers hope to combat SC’s teacher shortage

“There are days that I still feel like I have a lot to give, especially when I go and visit classrooms,” Kennedy said. “It’s kind of fun and you think, ‘I can do this, or I would do it this way,’ So I feel like we all still have a lot to offer whether it is helping new teachers and folks in the classroom whatever that may look like or even going back to the classroom in some form or another, but I think the burn out is real.”