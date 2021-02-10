Petty, No. 11 Alabama hold off South Carolina 81-78

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and No. 11 Alabama held off South Carolina 81-78.
The Crimson Tide bounced back from their first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.
Alabama was off to its best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday. But behind Petty’s first 20-point game in six contests, Alabama won its sixth straight over the Gamecocks.
Justin Minaya cut South Carolina’s deficit to 79-78 with 2 seconds left, but James Rojas was quickly fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.
AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 21 points, making five 3-pointers.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.