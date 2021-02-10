Person of interest in abduction of 2-year-old girl in Cayce in custody

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A 2-year-old girl and a dog abducted in Cayce on Tuesday night have been located and are safe, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials said a person of interest in the case, Shyheem Phillips, was in custody.
Officials have not said what, if any, charges he faces.
The little girl was abducted around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Cayce Public Information Officer Ashley Hunter said.
Authorities said a man stole a car left running, with its door open, outside The Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway. Authorities said the child was in the car with a dog.
Surveillance video captured the whole thing, showing the little girl’s mother frantically running after the car when she realized what was happening.
An AMBER Alert was activated just after 11 p.m. as officials rushed to find the little girl.
About an hour later, she and the dog were found safe in the stolen car -- but the suspect had taken off.
A WIS News viewer shared a picture and videos of the scene where the car was abandoned at a stop sign, surrounded by a large police presence.
This was just after midnight in Gaston near the corner of Fallaw and Happy Town roads -- about 11 miles from the hotel where the car was stolen.
The grandmother of the little girl told WIS that as soon as she got the amber alert, she got into her car and was on her way to search for the 2-year-old. She said she came up on the intersection of Happy Town Road and Fallow Road and saw the vehicle parked at the stop sign. She said she found her granddaughter in the backseat still asleep and unharmed.
Authorities said Shyheem Malik Phillips has known links to the Gaston area. They said they are working to release more information surrounding his arrest and how investigators were able to locate him.
