Officials: 2-year-old, dog abducted in Lexington County found safe

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A 2-year-old and a dog abducted in Cayce on Tuesday night has been located safely.
According to Cayce Public Information Officer Ashley Hunter, the incident happened at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night. Authorities said a Black man got into a 2003 tan-in-color Lexus sedan and drove away from The Quality Inn located at 3020 Charleston Highway.
Authorities said 2-year-old Carlee Folk was in the car with a dog.
The car, according to officials, has no license tag and has a taillight out. It also has a white sticker with three small bears on the back window. The car, which also has a dent on the passenger side, was last seen in the Pine Ridge area. Officials believe the suspect is headed toward the Gaston area.
The suspect has not been located at this time.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, SLED, and the FBI are also assisting with the search. SLED formally issued an AMBER Alert for the missing 2-year-old. That alert has now been canceled.
If you have any information, please call 911 or call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0567.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
This is a developing story. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 for more updates.
