NEW VIDEO: 2-year-old girl abducted in Cayce found safe, suspect on the loose

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A 2-year-old girl and a dog abducted in Cayce on Tuesday night have been located and are safe, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning.
The little girl was abducted around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Cayce Public Information Officer Ashley Hunter said.
Authorities said a man stole a car left running, with its door open, outside the The Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway. Authorities said the child was in the car with a dog.
Surveillance video captured the whole thing, showing the little girl’s mother frantically running after the car when she realized what was happening.
An AMBER Alert was activated just after 11 p.m. as officials rushed to find the little girl.
About an hour later, she and the dog were found safe.
A WIS News viewer shared a picture and videos of the scene appearing to show the car abandoned at a stop sign, surrounded by a large police presence.
This was in Gaston near the corner of Fallaw and Happy Town roads -- about 11 miles from the hotel where the car was stolen.
However, the suspect is still on the loose, officials said.
If you have any information, please call 911 or call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.
You may also contact Crime Stoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
