Lexington Medical Center to allow some hospital visitors

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Medical Center is again allowing limited visitation in its hospital, but restrictions remain in place in light of COVID-19.
Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10, one visitor per patient per day will be allowed in inpatient hospital rooms for patients who do not have COVID-19. No visitors had been allowed since Jan. 19.
Visiting hours will be 8 a.m. to noon, seven days a week. The hospital said visitors must go directly to the patient’s room and remain there during their visit.
However, visitors are still not allowed in rooms of people who have COVID or might have it and were awaiting a test.
In the ER, one visitor is allowed to be with a non-COVID-19 patient while in the Emergency Department. The visitor must remain in the room with the patient. If the ER patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitor may stay to get the patient settled.
Pregnant women will be allowed to have one spouse or support person with them during labor and delivery and their postpartum stay. One additional person per mother per day will be allowed to visit between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon, seven days a week.
For surgery or other inpatient or outpatient procedures, one visitor is allowed in the specified lobby during the procedure. If the patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitor may only stay for one to two hours to get the patient settled before leaving.
No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed in any situation.
Visitors will be required to wear their masks at all times, including while in patient rooms. Visitors will be screened before entering the facilities. Based on those screening results, a visitor may be asked to leave. Approved visitors will have to sign in and out at the Guest Services desk.
For more information, visit this link.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.