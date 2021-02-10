First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking rain Thursday into your weekend for the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more wet weather on the way for the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· We’re tracking more unsettled weather over the next several days, but no day will likely be a washout.
· Rain chances increase Thursday afternoon and evening. A couple of thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· On Friday, we’ll likely see more rain in the Midlands (50-60%). Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Wet weather will likely continue into Saturday and Valentine’s Day. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s this weekend.
· Even more showers are possible Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Don’t get used to the sunny, dry weather. We’re tracking more rain on the way. We’re just waiting on a front that’s north of us to drop into our area on Thursday and then influence our forecast through the weekend.
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated sprinkle or shower is possible (10-20%). It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
On Thursday, it won’t rain all day. In fact, we’ll likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Eventually, a frontal system to our north should begin moving in our direction, giving way to increasing rain chances as we go into the afternoon and evening. Our northern communities will see rain first.
Through Thursday evening and night, we’ll have more showers dropping through the area. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. A couple of thunderstorms could develop. Rain chances on Thursday are around 50% and will likely increase a bit more by Thursday night.
For Friday, we’ll likely be tracking more scattered rain. Rain chances are around 50-60% for now. Highs will be much cooler, falling into the upper 40s.
Wet weather is also featured in your weekend forecast.
On Saturday, we’ll see a few scattered showers. Rain chances are around 60%. Highs will be in the mid 40s. By Sunday, on Valentine’s Day, rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Sunday.
Please keep in mind that we could see up to an inch of rain or more in the spots by the end of the weekend. Some flooding will be possible, too.
Our forecast has changed a bit for early next week. We’ll see a few showers Monday (40% chance). Highs will be in the upper 40s. On Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a 60% chance of rain.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Sprinkle or Shower (10-20%). Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Scattered Rain (50%). Isolated Storms Possible. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50-60%). Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Around (60%). Highs in the mid 40s.
Valentine’s Day (Sunday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.