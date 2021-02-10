First Alert Forecast: Cloudy today with a few showers, then wet stretch of weather for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The next 10 days looks great, if you’re a duck! Then it would be quacktackular with many chances of rain!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mostly cloudy today with a few showers this afternoon, temps are still mild with low 60s.
· Staying mild Thursday with an increased chance of rain, near 50% in the late afternoon. A few storms are possible Thursday night.
· Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday (60%) and temps cool off to near 50.
· Valentine’s Day brings more rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.
· Much colder weather is expected early next week with highs in the upper 40s by Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
The mild weather continues, but we have more clouds today. There’s a weak low to our southeast that will kick off a 20% chance of showers with highs reaching the low 60s.
A stationary boundary sits across the southeast. This means the cold air is to the north and warm air to the south of this boundary. Low pressure systems will be riding along the boundary throughout the rest of the week and into next week! This brings good chances of rain for almost each day!
Thursday we are on the warm side of the boundary again, highs reach the low 60s. And lows are in the low 50s. There’s a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon. The chance goes up to around 70% overnight as the front starts to gain momentum and moves south. This brings colder air in and the possibility of some thunder during the overnight period. We could have some heavy rain at times as well.
Friday and Saturday we cool off. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 40s. There’s still a 60% chance of rain showers.
Sunday is still cool and cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Morning lows are near 40 and highs reach the low 50s.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Isolated Late Night Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 60s.
Friday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Valentine’s Day (Sunday): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 50.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.