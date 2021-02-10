Deputies charge man with murder in Orangeburg Co. shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have charged a 21-year-old man with murder in connection to a shooting in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Gerard Bryant has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man.
“This is the culmination of several divisions working together to bring a conclusion to this family,” Ravenell said. “We as a community wish it had never happened at all, there is no justification whatsoever for it.”
His arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 20 when deputies responded to a Riley Road home.
The victim told a relative that he had been shot at Hollie’s Bar on Cannon Bridge Road after someone tried to steal his vehicle.
Investigators said they developed information that led to a second vehicle present at the time of the shooting.
“Bryant was taken into custody on Saturday after a patrolling OCSO deputy noticed a vehicle at a Cordova location that matched the description given as that second vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.
If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to contact the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
