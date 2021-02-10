Coroner identifies driver who was shot to death in northwest Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died after being shot while he was driving in northwest Columbia has now been identified.
Officials with the Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as 35-year-old Christopher Ron-Mashaw Brown of Columbia.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Omarest Drive, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. That’s near the intersection of Interstate 26 and Broad River Road.
Deputies were called to the area after someone reported hearing gunfire. They were then notified of a nearby crash.
Emergency crews found Brown had been shot in the upper body.
Crews rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said preliminary information indicates this shooting was isolated.
This is the second shooting of a driver in Richland County in less than a week. However, deputies have not indicated that the shootings are related in any way.
Anyone with information should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
