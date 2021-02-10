Columbia VA to host veterans vaccination clinic at Colonial Life Arena

“This will give us an opportunity to have a big enough venue where we can get at least a good 1,500 veterans vaccinated,” Omura said. “Typically, week to week, we get a certain allocation. In the past, it was 600. Then, it went up to 1,000 and we were told for this week, we could be given 3,500, a one-time dose, if we could get those out to the community.”