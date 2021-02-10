Bond denied for Sumter woman charged for child abuse

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman has been arrested after health officials reported two children were being treated after suffering several injuries.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Barbara Whitted has been charged with two counts of child abuse.
Deputies arrived at Prisma Health Tuomey at around 10 p.m. on February 8. When they arrived, they saw a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl who had several injuries. Officials said the injuries the two children sustained included swelling and burns on the face, burns on the body, patches of skin missing on the face and body, and scratches on the body.
Officials determined Whitted is not the children’s biological mother, but they were in her care before they were brought to the hospital.
Bond for Whitted was denied. She is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
