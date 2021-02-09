2 women arrested on drug charges after search of Red Bank home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two women face charges after deputies received a tip about drug activity at a home in Red Bank.
The house is in the 5400 block of Platt Springs Road.
While investigating a tip that drugs were being sold out of the home, narcotics agents got a search warrant.
Agents said they found meth, heroin and several digital scales while searching the house.
Leslie Saylor, 46, who lives at the home, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Another woman, 53-year-old Katherine Leiby, was at the home and arrested for possession of meth, deputies said.
Both women were booked into the Lexington County Detention Center, but have since been released on bond.
