Sumter man accused of touching 12-year-old inappropriately

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have charged a man with criminal sexual conduct against a minor after a reported crime in Sumter County.
Antoneio Fleming, 49, was arrested on Feb. 5 on an arrest warrant.
The warrant states Fleming “committed a lewd act with a minor.”
Deputies said he is accused of touching a 12-year-old girl’s privates under her clothes.
The crime happened “on or between” Nov. 26, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, officials said.
Fleming is no longer in jail. WIS is working to learn whether he was released on bond, and when he will appear in court.
