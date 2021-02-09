RCSD: Hispanic community ‘terrorized’ by robbery suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A recent string of armed robberies in Richland County appear to be targeted against the Hispanic community, Sheriff Leon Lott said Tuesday.
Two men -- Charles Clippard and Michael Knox -- face numerous charges related to the series of crimes that happened from Jan. 19 to Feb. 6.
Deputies said Clippard and Knox “terrorized the Hispanic community” during that time.
Their current charges stem from just two of a possible 13 armed robberies that RCSD is investigating.
Clippard is charged in a home invasion that happened Feb. 6 in the 8500 block of Old Percival Road.
The victims told deputies two armed men wearing ski masks kicked in the door of their home and demanded money and cell phones. The men also threatened to kill the victims, they said.
Clippard is charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of kidnapping, first degree assault and battery, first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Knox is accused of carjacking a victim in the 400 block of Percival Road on Jan. 30.
The victim told deputies two men approached him as he walked to his car, put a gun to his head and demanded his keys and money.
Knox is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
RCSD believes Clippard and Knox are involved in 11 other similar crimes -- all in northeast Columbia.
“They were on a spree... They were going to continue until we caught them,” Lott said, calling the suspects “wolves.”
Deputies said in “nearly all of the cases,” Hispanic victims were robbed of money and phones. Those crimes happened as follows:
- Jan. 19: 2300 block Omega Dr.
- Jan. 22: 1800 block Nearview Ave.
- Jan. 23: 4900 block Alpine Rd.
- Jan. 23: 1600 block Lilac Ln.
- Jan. 30: 1800 block Crestview Ave.
- Feb. 1: 1901 Faraway Dr.
- Feb. 4: 8400 block Old Percival Rd.
- Feb. 6: 1500 block of Faraway Dr.
- Feb. 6: 200 block Todd Branch Rd.
- Feb. 6: 7200 block Hunt Club Rd.
- Feb. 6: 7200 block Hunt Club Rd.
The Columbia Police Department is also investigating three recent armed robberies that could be connected to the RCSD cases. Forest Acres is investigating a possible connection to one crime in their jurisdiction, as well.
Clippard and Knox remain in jail at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
During the news conference Tuesday, Lott expressed his frustration that both suspects had previously been arrested for and convicted of violent crimes, then released from prison after short stays and/or granted probation.
“We see the victims. Unfortunately not all those in the criminal justice system...see these victims,” the sheriff said. “(The suspects) get let go. And what we see is what we got now -- three weeks of terror in the Hispanic community in northeast Columbia.”
Both men were out on bond when the crimes occurred, Lott said.
The sheriff also said he believes there are more victims related to these crimes, who may be afraid to report it.
“Often times, crimes against Hispanic victims go unreported because they’re afraid to come forward. We need to change that,” Lott said. “We want them to know that they can trust us and feel comfortable reporting crime. In these cases, it’s because of the victims that came forward that we were able to make these arrests.”
RCSD shared the following message for the Spanish-speaking community:
Quiero tomar un momento para hablar directamente con la comunidad Hispana. El aguacil Leon Lott hablo sobre Las personas que fueron arrestadas por los robos en la comunidad. Estas personas se atienen a que ustedes no van hablar la policía y por esa razón siguieron. 13 robos con 29 víctimas. Estoy aquí para decirles que nosotros en el departamento del condado de Richland estamos para ayudarles. Pero no podemos asistirles si ustedes no nos llaman. Ocupamos que la comunidad nos tenga confianza y trabaje con nosotros. Tenemos una línea en español donde pueden hablar con un policía 24 horas al día 803-309-4824. Si usted ha sido victimo por favor llámenos.
