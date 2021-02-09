Louisiana State Police releases details, arrests Monroe-area troopers in excessive force investigation

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Louisiana State Police have released the details of an excessive force investigation they say has resulted in charges against four Monroe-area troopers.
LSP detectives arrested the four Troopers on Monday.
According to LSP, investigators filed charges on four Troop F troopers following an extensive and detailed review of use of force encounters in the Monroe area. They say the charges stem from encounters in July of 2019 and May of 2020 in which the troopers’ actions rose to the level of simple battery and malfeasance in office.
Those involved are identified as 28-year-old Dakota DeMoss, 26-year-old George Harper, 34-year-old Randall Dickerson and 30-year-old Jacob Brown. LSP said all remain on administrative leave. LSP saID all law enforcement property has been recovered pending the conclusion of criminal and administrative investigations.
State police said the July 2019 incident happened during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish. The troopers involved were identified as Brown and Dickerson. LSP said they found suspected narcotics in the vehicle, placed the driver under arrest and then used “excessive and unjustifiable force” on the driver. LSP also reported that body cameras were deactivated and untruthful statements were given regarding the alleged resistance by the suspect.
LSP said another incident happened in Franklin Parish in May 2020. After authorities stopped the suspect’s vehicle with a tire deflation device, the driver got out and immediately laid on the ground in a compliant position, LSP said. The driver was subsequently approached by Troopers DeMoss, Harper, and Brown who used “excessive and unjustifiable force during the handcuffing process,” LSP said.
Body cameras were also deactivated in the incident. Investigators also said Brown “falsified the Use of Force Report and Arrest Report and failed to indicate and provide video evidence.”
Troopers Brown and Dickerson face simple battery and malfeasance in office charges for the July 2019 incident. Brown also faces obstruction of justice, simple battery and malfeasance in office for the May 2020 incident.
Troopers DeMoss and Harper face charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office for the May 2020 incident.
“The unjustifiable use of force by our personnel is inexcusable and tarnishes the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women of the Department of Public Safety,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “I commend our investigative team for their diligence and professionalism during this investigation. Our agency remains committed to upholding the public trust and providing professional, fair, and compassionate public safety services.”
Brown is also tied to a case from May 2019. He was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office in December 2020 after a Black man claimed Brown beat him during a traffic stop in front of his home.
DeMoss is also tied to a separate case that happened in May 2019. He was one of several troopers named in the Ronald Greene investigation. Greene was a Black man that died in police custody after a chase that happened almost two years ago.
KNOE has submitted a request to obtain all documents, video and audio recordings related to these incidents.
