Johnson announces run for Columbia Mayor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another candidate for the office of mayor in Columbia has emerged.
On Monday, Sam Johnson became the latest to announce his mayoral candidacy for the City of Columbia.
Johnson served under Mayor Steve Benjamin, working on projects such as the BullStreet development, Famously Hot New Year, and My Brother’s Keeper Columbia.
“I’m running for mayor because I was born and raised in Columbia,” Johnson said during a press conference on Monday, “the son of a truck driver and Alzheimer’s nurse, because I know the struggles our families are facing, and I know that we can conquer this crucible stronger than ever. I’m running for mayor because I believe in Columbia -- not just who we are but who we can be and I know that our best days are still ahead of us.”
Johnson joins Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann, who both previously announced they are also running for mayor.
The mayoral election will be held in November.
