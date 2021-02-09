First Alert Forecast: This afternoon looks great, then the rest of the week... WET!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy this afternoon’s sunshine because more clouds and rain are on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Heads up! We’re tracking several days of rain this week.
· A few light showers are possible this morning, then skies break up this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· Scattered showers are in the forecast for Wednesday late afternoon (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
· Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday (50-60%). A couple of thunderstorms are possible Thursday night.
· Wet weather is in your forecast this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s.
· Much colder weather is expected early next week with highs in the low 40s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today starts off with clouds and a 20% chance of some showers. We see the clouds break up by the afternoon and highs reach the mid 60s. So a wonderful afternoon that you need to enjoy before our stretch of wet weather returns!
A stationary boundary will sit over the southeast Wednesday through the weekend. Along this boundary, multiple low pressure systems will ride along it. This will bring multiple chances of rain. The jet stream is to our north and this allows for warm air to stick around Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday afternoon clouds build and there’s a 40% chance of showers in the late afternoon into the evening. Thursday also has scattered rain with a 50% chance.
A stronger low pressure system pushes in Thursday night and increases the chance of rain, and even some thunder to 60%.
Colder air pushes down to the south Friday. Our temperatures fall throughout the day. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 40s. The chance of rain is around 60%.
Saturday we have a 40% chance of showers and cold temps. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Light Morning Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Isolated Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Valentine’s Day (Sunday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.