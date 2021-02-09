First Alert Forecast: More wet weather is on the way to the Midlands this week into your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Don’t put away your rain gear! We’re tracking more wet weather on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
· We’re tracking more unsettled weather over the next several days, but no day will likely be a washout.
· We’ll see a few scattered showers Wednesday, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening (20-30%). Highs in the low 60s.
· Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday (50-60%). A couple of thunderstorms are possible Thursday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.
· Wet weather will likely continue into Saturday and Valentine’s Day. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s this weekend.
· Much colder weather is expected early next week with highs in the low 40s by Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Your umbrella will be needed over the next several days as a stalled front near the Palmetto State largely influences our weather.
For Wednesday, it won’t rain all day. However, a few scattered showers in your forecast (30% chance), especially by afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Rain chances increase a bit as we head into Thursday and Friday, up to 50-60%. A couple of thunderstorms could develop Thursday night into Friday, so keep that in mind. Also, some heavy rain is possible Thursday into Friday. We might issue Alert Days for your late week forecast. We’ll keep you posted.
Highs will be in the lower 60s on Thursday and in the upper 40s by Friday.
Wet weather is also featured in your weekend forecast.
On Saturday, we’ll see a few scattered showers. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 40s. By Sunday, on Valentine’s Day, rain chances go up to 50%. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and the upper 40s to near 50 on Sunday.
Please keep in mind that we could see up to an inch of rain or more in the spots by the end of the weekend. Some flooding will be possible, too.
Then, get ready for even colder weather. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s on Monday and the mid 40s by Tuesday. A cold rain is expected Tuesday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Isolated Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Valentine’s Day (Sunday): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 50.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Much Colder. Highs in the low 40s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.