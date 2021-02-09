Driver killed after hitting loose trailer on Hwy 378 in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A driver died in a crash early Tuesday morning in Sumter, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. on US Highway 378 (Robert E. Graham Freeway) near Wise Drive. That’s near the Sumter Mall.
Officials said a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer stopped in the westbound lanes of the highway when its trailer came loose.
The driver of another pickup truck hit the disconnected trailer from behind. That driver did not have on a seat belt and was killed, troopers said.
He’s been identified as James Joe, 63, of Sumter, the coroner confirmed.
Those who had been in the truck that had stopped were standing outside of it when the wreck happened and were not hurt.
SCHP is investigating.
