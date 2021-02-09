Cleaning up SC: A closer look at the litter problem in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s time to talk trash. WIS is bringing attention to an issue littering all of our lives.
It’s been a problem for years -- garbage lining the roadways, sidewalks, and greeneries all across the state -- and it’s only gotten worse amid the pandemic.
Why? And what can be done about it?
Sarah Lyles is the executive director of Palmetto Pride, a group trying to engage all of us to take responsibility for litter prevention. She joined the new hour-long Midday program to share a ton of information on the current litter situation in South Carolina.
In the last 20 years, Palmetto Pride and volunteers have removed 71,000,000 pounds of litter from our roads and natural areas. And $6,900,000 were provided in grant funds to cities, counties, and state groups.
Be empowered! You can report a litterbug at 1-877-7Litter or visit this link.
