19-year-old killed in Fairfield County shooting

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Fairfield County found a 19-year-old shot to death in a parking lot on Sunday night.
It happened along Longtown Road in Ridgeway, officials said.
The victim was Charles Byrd, of Blythewood. He was pronounced dead on the scene, the coroner said.
Anyone with information on the crime should call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372).
Tips can also be submitted online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.
Your identity will be kept anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
