Snow in the Midlands this week? Some weather apps say ‘yes,’ but forecast still uncertain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The chance for snow in the Midlands is still unclear at this time.
- Some smartphone weather apps have started showing snowflake icons for the Midlands for late this week into this weekend.
- The weather apps are predicting a chance for snow in parts of our area.
- At this time, your WIS First Alert Weather Team is not forecasting any wintry weather for the Midlands.
- The forecast is still unclear this many days in advance.
- However, the forecast could change over the next several days. Stay tuned for more updates.
If you’ve seen a snowflake icon on your phone’s weather app recently for the potential of snow in the Midlands, you’re not alone.
Some smartphone weather apps have started showing a snowflake to indicate the chance for snow in our area late this week or this weekend.
However, use some caution!
It is still too early to accurately predict snow here in the Midlands this many days in advance, particularly Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday.
Our forecast models are all over the place.
While we’ve seen some historic snow events in the month of February here in the Midlands in the past, this go-round will be a forecast worth watching.
Right now, we see moisture in our long-range forecast models in the Midlands late this week. We also see falling temperatures in the forecast.
However, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about the timing of that moisture, the track of the storm moving into or toward the Midlands along with the colder weather.
If all of the ingredients come together, we could see some snow here. However, if things don’t come together, we’ll likely just see a cold rain in the area.
This is a forecast that will likely change every day as we get a bit closer to the end of the week.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for constant updates.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.