Prisma Health pauses walk-in vaccinations this week due to vaccine supply, demand

By WIS News 10 Staff | February 8, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 6:17 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Prisma Health announced it will not hold walk-in vaccinations for the remainder of the week.

According to Prisma officials, the decision was made after the company only received a portion of its vaccine supply on Monday morning in the Upstate. Prisma added there is also uncertainty about the amount that will be received in the Midlands this week.

Also, Prisma noted that the 65-69 age group also showed up in overwhelming numbers on Monday at vaccination sites. Because of that, Prisma has used all of its walk-in vaccine supply for the week.

Officials urge those who have received their first dose of the vaccine should make an appointment using Prisma Health MyChart

For updates on Prisma Health’s vaccination sites, visit this link or call 1-833-277-4762.

